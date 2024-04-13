NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 533.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $205.79. 126,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.51. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.39 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

