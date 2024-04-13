NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.69. 35,388,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,066,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

