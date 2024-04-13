NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $9.92 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 788.3% during the fourth quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 9,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Down 2.0 %

TSLA stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.05. The stock had a trading volume of 64,722,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,814,936. The firm has a market cap of $544.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.81.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

