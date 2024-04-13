NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.5 %

JKHY stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.57. 304,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.77 and its 200-day moving average is $161.87. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

