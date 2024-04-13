NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after purchasing an additional 888,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,289,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 184.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after buying an additional 228,618 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $237.81. The company had a trading volume of 274,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.32 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.48 and a 200-day moving average of $225.14.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

