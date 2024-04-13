NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1,128.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,286 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,431,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BND stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. 12,479,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,952. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.