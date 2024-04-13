NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.51. 3,342,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,542. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

