NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.34. 389,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,029. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

