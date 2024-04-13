NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 2,309 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ASML by 34.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after buying an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $30.34 on Friday, hitting $961.84. 1,031,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,211. The firm has a market cap of $379.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $958.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $781.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

