NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Up 1.3 %

WSO stock traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $417.71. The company had a trading volume of 280,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,740. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.17 and a fifty-two week high of $447.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.