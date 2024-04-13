NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 79,561 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,989,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
VTEB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.07. 4,057,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,268. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.