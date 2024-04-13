Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $596.97.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $622.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $601.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.7% during the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

