Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Netflix by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after purchasing an additional 992,193 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX traded down $5.95 on Friday, reaching $622.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $601.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.97.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

