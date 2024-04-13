NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $92.15 on Friday. NetEase has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Analysts forecast that NetEase will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NetEase by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NetEase by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in NetEase by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NetEase by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

