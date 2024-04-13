Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Declares $3.00 Dividend

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Nestlé Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.66.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.