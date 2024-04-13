Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0263

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $300.63 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,576.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.09 or 0.00768142 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00125867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00042373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.65 or 0.00185940 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00039057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00111733 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,629,382,601 coins and its circulating supply is 43,948,580,144 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

