Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NEON stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 227.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.82%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEON. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Neonode by 1,297.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neonode in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

