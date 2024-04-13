Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NEON stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.04.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 227.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.82%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neonode
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.