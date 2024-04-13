Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,808 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,850,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 429.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,264,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,567 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

