Needham & Company LLC Boosts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $235.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.50.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $196.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.38 and its 200 day moving average is $173.81. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $204.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $14,161,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 14.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.