NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 24.5% Lower This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.29 or 0.00007888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and approximately $918.58 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00053691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00019103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,185,803,695 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,728,012 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

