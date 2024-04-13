NCC Group (LON:NCC) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

NCC Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 124.40 ($1.57) on Tuesday. NCC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 81.20 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 133.40 ($1.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £389.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,488.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.80.

NCC Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. NCC Group’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

