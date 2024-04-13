Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) vs. PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) Head-To-Head Survey

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) and PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and PT Bumi Resources Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners $370.01 million 3.16 $278.43 million $13.15 6.86 PT Bumi Resources Tbk N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -0.40

Analyst Ratings

Natural Resource Partners has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bumi Resources Tbk. PT Bumi Resources Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Resource Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Natural Resource Partners and PT Bumi Resources Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A PT Bumi Resources Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and PT Bumi Resources Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners 59.68% 44.05% 27.02% PT Bumi Resources Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Natural Resource Partners beats PT Bumi Resources Tbk on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana. The company leases a portion of its reserves in exchange for royalty payments; and owns and leases transportation and processing infrastructure related to coal properties. NRP (GP) LP serves as the general partner of the company. Natural Resource Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PT Bumi Resources Tbk

PT Bumi Resources Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining activities in Indonesia. It operates through Holding Company, Coal, Services, Oil and Gas, and Gold segments. The company engages in the exploration, exploitation, mining, and sale of coal deposits; offers marketing and management services; and explores for oil and gas properties, as well as gold properties. It also exports its products. PT Bumi Resources Tbk was formerly known as PT Bumi Modern Tbk. and changed its name to PT Bumi Resources Tbk in September 2000. PT Bumi Resources Tbk was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Jakarta Selatan, Indonesia.

