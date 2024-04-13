National Bankshares Trims Stelco (TSE:STLC) Target Price to C$54.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STLC. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.83.

Get Stelco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STLC

Stelco Trading Down 2.7 %

Stelco Increases Dividend

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$42.75 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$32.93 and a 1 year high of C$51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

About Stelco

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.