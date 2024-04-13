MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 91,319 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,319 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $13,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock remained flat at $50.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,611,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,179. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

