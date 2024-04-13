MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 32,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $7,930,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Lam Research by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,192,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $26.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $957.04. 989,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,994. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $482.74 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $940.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $789.58.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.27.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

