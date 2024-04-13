MV Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,388,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,066,832. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.89 and a 200 day moving average of $190.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

