MV Capital Management Inc. Has $617,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $465.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,737. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

