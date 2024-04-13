MV Capital Management Inc. Has $374,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $95.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.