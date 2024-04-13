MV Capital Management Inc. Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $39.37. 23,423,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,634,200. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.