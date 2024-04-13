MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.58.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Chubb stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.95. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

