MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 272 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,519,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.03.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

