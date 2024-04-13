MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 422 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,370,000 after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,993 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.65. The stock had a trading volume of 939,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,752. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.43 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

