M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Raised by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,360. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $148.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

