MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

MRC Global Trading Down 3.0 %

MRC stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. 552,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 542.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

