Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.86.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Mplx has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,066 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,755 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $67,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

