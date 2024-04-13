Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 120,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,268. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

