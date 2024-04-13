Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 46,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $158.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.25. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.