Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.35

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.35 and traded as high as C$5.35. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 3,327 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 23,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,920.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 297,300 shares of company stock worth $1,576,007. 80.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
