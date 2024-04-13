Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.35

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.35 and traded as high as C$5.35. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 3,327 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRT.UN

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of C$339.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.35.

In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 23,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,920.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 297,300 shares of company stock worth $1,576,007. 80.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.