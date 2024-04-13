Morgan Stanley Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $50.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.46.

DraftKings stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.86. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in DraftKings by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

