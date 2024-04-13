Morgan Stanley Boosts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $142.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

