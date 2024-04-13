Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.49.

Get Moderna alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. Moderna has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,606,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,071,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,945,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,606,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,071,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,945,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,954 shares of company stock worth $9,966,476 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.