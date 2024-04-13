Model N (NYSE:MODN) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Model N from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Model N has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Model N news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,210.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Model N during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Model N by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 1,594.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

