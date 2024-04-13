Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.19. 864,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,995,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

The stock has a market cap of $679.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

