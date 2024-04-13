Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Update

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 61,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

Miller Industries Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Miller Industries by 63.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Miller Industries by 69.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Miller Industries by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

MLR stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.28. 55,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,262. The stock has a market cap of $575.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

