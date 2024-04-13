Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Update

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 61,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
MLR stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.28. 55,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,262. The stock has a market cap of $575.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.99%.
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
