Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Trading Down 1.3%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $41.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.