MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70.
