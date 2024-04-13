Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.35.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.9 %

MU stock opened at $122.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,354,527. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

