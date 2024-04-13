Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.20

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.20 and traded as low as $51.71. Metro shares last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 4,771 shares.

Metro Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.19.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.