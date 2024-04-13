MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $68.01

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $357.07 million and $70.16 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $68.01 or 0.00100774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 67.54944039 USD and is down -23.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $66,115,591.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

