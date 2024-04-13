Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 0.4 %

Methode Electronics stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.40). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -34.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 117.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 429,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,903,000 after buying an additional 364,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,967,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 226,270 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

